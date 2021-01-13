(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

Northern Health and Interior Health both saw 4 more deaths related to COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.

47 people have now died in Northern Health and 44 in Interior Health since the pandemic began

12 more people died in BC for a total of 1,031.

There were 519 new cases of COVID-19 announced today province-wide, with 45 of those in Northern Health and 84 in Interior Health.

There are 44 cases in Canim Lake.

63,430 people have now received a COVID-19 vaccine in BC.

“Many people are wondering about when they will have access to the vaccine,” said Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry, “work is underway to align the available supply with a person’s level of risk.”

This update comes after BC Health officials provided an update on the provincial COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan.

Breakdown:

Northern Health: +45 (Total 2,651)

Interior Health: +84 (Total 4,855)

Vancouver Coastal Health: +117 (Total 13,525)

Fraser Health: +235 (Total 36,745)

Island Health: +34 (Total 1,186)