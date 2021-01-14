A bid by the City of Quesnel to host the 2024 or 2026 BC Winter Games now has the support of the North Cariboo Joint Advisory Committee.

The request was made in part because many of the venues that would be used are paid for and operated by the committee through sub regional recreation.

In addition to moral support, the resolution that passed on Tuesday night also includes financial support if the bid is successful.

That would include a cash donation of 55 thousand dollars from the Cariboo Regional District, and an in-kind donation of 55 thousand dollars in the North Cariboo Recreation and Parks budget.

Quesnel City Councillor Ron Paull, in supporting the bid, noted that the last time the city hosted the BC Winter Games was back in 2000.

He also reminded people that $2,000 from hosting that event was used as the seed money for the Quesnel Community Foundation.

That organization uses the money earned from its more than 3 1/2 million dollar endowment fund to provide grants, bursaries and scholarships to various groups and organizations in the community.