Ron Polillo, Vice President of Northern BC Crime Stoppers, says not only did they continue their expansion to include more areas, but he says they put up some record setting numbers as well…

“We received just under a thousand tips in 2020, 997, up from 700 last year. Those tips resulted in 31 arrests, which is up from 14 last year. 10 cases cleared, 11 cash rewards approved, and about 144 thousand dollars worth of drugs seized and 75-hundred dollars in cash was recovered as well.”

All of these numbers include both Quesnel and Williams Lake…

“The Quesnel program, we took over that area a few years ago, and then in the last year or so we’ve been working with Williams Lake to take over the tips from that region.”

100 Mile House is tied into the Kamloops Crime Stoppers organizations.

Polillo says they have a plan, when it’s safe to after COVID, to engage those communities in the Cariboo and increase our presence and awareness in the Cariboo…

“That is part of our plan moving forward and hopefully even to the point where we can recruit members to our Board. Anyone who has any interest to join our Northern BC Board, we are definitely recruiting, hopefully one or two members from each of those main communities in Williams Lake and Quesnel to help us run a very effective program in the Cariboo.”

Polillo says those interested can reach out to him personally or go onto their website.

He says they are in the process of revamping their website.