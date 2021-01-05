Frontline healthcare workers in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House were administered with the COVID-19 vaccine last week.

The healthcare workers were immunized with the Moderna vaccine.

Residents, staff, and essential visitors to long-term care and assisted living residences and individuals in the hospital or in the community awaiting a long term care placement, as well as health care workers providing care for COVID-19 patients in settings like Intensive Care Units, emergency departments, medical/surgical units and paramedics, and remote and isolated First Nations communities are all apart of the first part of vaccines rollout.

The immunization program will expand in February and March and will include:

Community-based seniors, age 80 and above, Indigenous elders and Indigenous seniors, age 65 and above.

People experiencing homelessness and/or using shelters.

Provincial correctional facilities.

Adults in group homes or mental health residential care.

Long term home support recipients and staff.

Hospital staff, community GPs and medical specialists.

As for when a vaccine will be provided to the public, Interior Heath said that there will be enough vaccines to immunize every person in the priority population by the end of March 2021.