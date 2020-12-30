Several people have been taken into custody after a firearm incident earlier this week.

On Sunday, December 27, Alexis Creek RCMP was alerted to an incident that involved firearms.

It was reported that four men were seen chasing one woman from home in Anaham Meadows. It was also reported that there was a rifle being carried by the group of men.

RCMP said that the woman was unharmed and believed that a family member was being held against their will and reported to RCMP. The suspects’ identity was known, and when the police arrived at the residence, it was believed that the suspects are there. Police set up containment, where one man and woman were able to leave the residence and appeared to be unharmed.

RCMP received information that several people were inside with numerous firearms, and no one was allowed to leave. Using the loud hailer on the police vehicle, attempts were made to have everyone leave the house; however, it was unsuccessful.

Police Dog Services from Williams Lake and the Emergency Response Team (ERT) from Prince George was called to assist. After failed attempts to exit the residence, ERT eventually removed everyone and took all into custody safely.

The investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to call the Alexis Creek RCMP or Crime Stoppers.