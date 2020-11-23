A day after announcing games would continue under the new COVID-19 restrictions, the league has announced they will be suspending play for two weeks.

The league had initially announced the new restrictions from the province would not affect play because all 17 active teams were in the Interior Health region. The league played its games on Friday, November 20th, and suspended the games the following day after clarification of the new restrictions.

The new restrictions for athletics say the teams are not allowed to travel between communities for athletic activities, which includes games.

These restrictions are expected to stay in place until December 7th at the earliest. All KIJHL games until then have been paused, teams will be allowed to practice as long as activities adhere to the Return to Play policies.