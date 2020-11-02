Amanda Perez has been located and is safe

Original Story:

100 Mile House RCMP are asking for public assistance in locating a missing woman.

Amanda Perez, 27, was reported missing by family after an altercation with a verbal altercation with an individual at the Imperial Motel on October 29th. RCMP believe she was last seen at Pharmasave on October, 30th.

Perez is described as 5 foot 1, and around 110 pounds, fair-skinned, with brown eyes and dark brown hair, and a distinctive mole above her mouth on the right side of her face. RCMP say she might not have access to a cell phone but uses open-source computers to access social media.

RCMP says her family believes she might try to return to the Greater Vancouver area, but she may still be in the 100 Mile House Area.

RCMP says this is not related to the woman from Prince George who went missing on October 18th and was believed to have been seen in the 100 Mile House Area.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Amanda, please contact your nearest Policing agency, the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) if you wish to remain anonymous. Please refer to our file 2020-3862 when calling in with your information.