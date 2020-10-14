If you’re in the market for a 1976 Ford Fire Engine, the Cariboo Regional District has one for sale.

“We have a number of pieces of equipment from a number of fire halls that are going to be put up for sale over the next little while”, Chris Keam, Manager of Communications for the CRD said, “We’re starting with a 1976 Fire Truck we also have a 1981 GMC one ton that’s more of a Bush FireTruck with a 200-gallon tank on it. We have a number of pieces of equipment most of it is just aged out so it’s time to be replaced”.

Keam talked about where the money from the equipment sales will be going.

“We would use that money to defray other costs that we expect. There is some other equipment above and beyond the Fire Truck that needs to be replaced this year. I know we’re doing some stuff for personal protective equipment for the Firefighters so that money would go towards keeping the Firefighters in the equipment they need”.

Keam added for more information you can contact Larry Loveng Manager of Procurement or check the Cariboo Regional District Facebook page.