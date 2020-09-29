The 100 Mile House RCMP are hoping to have a full vehicle this weekend. They’re not hoping for a vehicle full of arrests, but full of donations.

Members of the 100 Mile House RCMP will be on-site at FreshCo on Saturday with an empty cruiser to hold donations for the Food Bank.

The Food Bank is looking for the usual non-perishble items, but have a need for:

Baby food

Crackers (all-types)

Flour

Pasta

Rice

RCMP will be observing COVID-19 guidelines, and a cleaning station will be setup to ensure products are safely accepted.