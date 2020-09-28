Today (Monday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with Northern Health Medical Health Officer Dr. Rakel Kling.

We touched on a number of topics including:

  • The recent surge in cases the health authority has seen since September 1st
  • How closely the exposures at schools are being monitored
  • Is it worrisome indigenous communities like Witset and Nak’azdli experienced close to 30 test positive cases between them
  • What lessons did Northern Health learn from the Haida Gwaii outbreak in July?
  • How does the health authority plan to up its testing levels in relation to the province’s fall/winter pandemic plan?
  • Determining the symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 since many of them mirror each other

LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: