Northern Health Medical Health Officer Dr. Rakel Kling (Photo supplied by Northern Health)

Today (Monday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with Northern Health Medical Health Officer Dr. Rakel Kling.

We touched on a number of topics including:

The recent surge in cases the health authority has seen since September 1st

How closely the exposures at schools are being monitored

Is it worrisome indigenous communities like Witset and Nak’azdli experienced close to 30 test positive cases between them

What lessons did Northern Health learn from the Haida Gwaii outbreak in July?

How does the health authority plan to up its testing levels in relation to the province’s fall/winter pandemic plan?

Determining the symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 since many of them mirror each other

