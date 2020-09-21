WLIB Councillor Willie Sellars stands outside the street entrance to the new WLIB Government offices in Williams Lake -Photo: WLIB

The Williams Lake First Nation made history, inking the first government-to-government agreement under a section of the Cannabis Control Licensing Act with the B.C. Government.

The agreement supports WLFN’s interests in operating retail cannabis stores that offer a diverse selection of cannabis products from licensed producers across Canada, as well as a cannabis production operation that offers farm-gate sales of its own craft cannabis products.

“WLFN is excited to conclude this historic agreement with the Province of British Columbia,” said Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars via a press release. “We have expressed a desire to have a government-to-government arrangement around our participation in the cannabis industry for several years and it is gratifying to finally formalize this agreement. We’re particularly excited about being the leaders in farm-gate cannabis sales. The WLFN craft cannabis farm-gate facility that is currently under construction will create jobs and stimulate tourism and represents a significant boost for the region’s economy.”

The agreement-making provision was included in provincial cannabis legislation to allow some flexibility within the provincial framework to address an Indigenous government’s community-specific interests.

Entering an agreement under section 119 allows Williams Lake First Nation to pursue its vision for participation in the cannabis industry while upholding the public health and safety principles of federal and provincial cannabis laws.

More to come.