The Williams Lake RCMP arrested a pair of suspects after threats with a firearm were issued to a local citizen.

The arrest happened after a person at a local business confronted a male and female who were suspected to be under the influence of marijuana and asked them to leave the area.

The male suspect allegedly made a threat and produced a firearm before departing.

A male and female were located a short distance away and were arrested without incident.

The investigation resulted in the recovery of a firearm replica and other edged weapons.

Both the male and female are very well known to police and currently remain in custody pending charge approval.

The RCMP recommends offences of uttering threats, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose against the male offender.

Possession of concealed weapons and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose are being recommended against females.

There were no injuries to anyone during this incident.