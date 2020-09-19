The City of Williams Lake will be funding a mural set to raise awareness of the Cow Moose Sign Project.

The mural is being painted on the side of the building at the corner of Seventh Avenue and Oliver Street and already has 50 percent funding of the $18,800 needed.

The project received $5,000 from the City’s 2021 mural project fund. The money will be used to pay for an aerial work platform and to pay muralist Dwayne Davis.

Dan Simmons, the Cow Moose Sign Project founder, said the project started in 2014 after noticing the declining moose population.

“It’s mainly at the cow and calf moose, to stop the harvest of the moose with a there declining population,” he said. “It was addressed for quite a few years that our populations were declining, so enough talk, and we got a few signs made, and since then there has been so much more awareness. It’s been a great project for our moose population.”

Simmons said that even if they don’t receive enough funding, they will complete the mural.

“The project won’t stop until it’s finished,” he stated. “I like to have the full funding before we actually get started; in this case, we had a window of opportunity weather-wise. We are in the middle of September; if we didn’t do it now, it wouldn’t be getting done until next year.”

Both Simmons and Davis hope to have the mural completed by the end of the month.