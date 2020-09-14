(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

The Northern Health region has recorded its first death from the novel coronavirus, and BC has seen six individuals pass away from the virus since Friday’s update.

Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry explained five of the six deaths were in long term care and also in the lower mainland.

Meanwhile, the Northern Health Authority has also seen an additional 13 cases over the weekend, for a total of 216.

There were eight new cases recorded in Interior Health for a total now of 473 since the pandemic began.

BC-wide, there have been 317 new cases, for a total of 7279.

Of the total cases, 1517 are considered active, with 58 people in hospital and 16 in intensive care.

There are a total of 3,047 people in isolation due to possible exposure.

Those under monitoring will only be tested if they show symptoms, Henry explained, except for situations like long term care or group living.

“It varies a little bit. I know that most of our cases are arising from those known contacts,” said Henry.

Five outbreaks, including the second outbreak at Holy Family Hospital and the Okanagan Correctional Facility, have been declared over as public health officials continue to respond to 13.

The recovery rate has dropped down to 74.8 percent.

Dr. Henry says the degree of smoke outside especially in the lower mainland, is concerning.

She suggests outdoor exercise should be cancelled for now, and to wear tight-fitting masks outdoors.

When it comes to indoor exercise, she adds that should be lower intensity as well.

Breakdown by day:

137 – Fri – Sat

119 – Sat – Sun

61 – Sun – Mon

Breakdown by Health Authority:

2557 – Vancouver Coastal

3754 – Fraser

473 – Interior

216 – Northern Health

84 – Outside of Canada