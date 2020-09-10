(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

On the first day of classes for students across the province, BC has broken the record for both active case count and a single day increase.

139 new infections were recorded across BC today.

Ten of those cases were in Northern Health, for a total of 203, and four were in Interior Health for a total of 462 since the pandemic began.

The province has now recorded 6,830 cases in total.

Of those, 1,412 are considered active.

42 people are in hospital, and 14 are in intensive care.

There were no new deaths from COVID-19 in the province, the death toll remains at 213.

3,109 people across the province are under isolation and the recovery rate is 75.9 percent.