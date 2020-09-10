There have been a few delays when it comes to the construction of a new middle school in Quesnel at the current Maple Drive Junior Secondary site.

Scott Thomson is the Project Manager…

“Obviously it’s a big project. It hasn’t been pushed back too far but we were hoping to close the project on the 9th of September, but due to the size of the project and with lots of interest and lots of questions from general contractors we extended the closing date until September 14th at this point. And then once it closes we will take about a week to two weeks to review all the documents and get approval from the Ministry of Education and then we will move forward with the project.”

Thomson says that means that construction is now expected to begin in the first two weeks of October…

“We hope to get up and out fo the ground as soon as possible to avoid any issues with frost, and then the intent is to construct from October and into the spring of 2022.”

Thomson says the project remains on budget at 52 million dollars.