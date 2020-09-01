Quesnel RCMP is investigating a shooting incident that happened over the weekend.

Sargeant Richard Wessen said on August 28th at approximately 9:45 pm the Quesnel RCMP responded to a report of shots fired on North Fraser Drive near Fuller Avenue.

“Witnesses observed a silver SUV leaving the area at a high rate of speed,” Wessen said, “When members attended they located several spent casings on the road and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing”.

Wessen confirmed that no houses or vehicles were struck by bullets at the scene.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident they are asked to call the Quesnel RCMP.