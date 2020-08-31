A woman charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession for trafficking was sentenced in Williams Lake court.

35-year-old Janine Alphonse was sentenced to two years’ probation. The probation will include a six-month curfew.

Alphonse was arrested after RCMP found her possession of plastic bags containing close to 20 grams of cocaine, three mobile phones, two boxes of shotgun ammunition, various mail pieces, and more than $500 in cash.

Crown counsel was seeking a six to nine-month jail sentence and electronic monitoring.

Alphonse was one of seven suspects arrested by the Williams Lake RCMP and later charged in the 2018 investigation targeting a cocaine trafficking operation.

Charges were laid in January of 2019.