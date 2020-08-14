The BC Corners Service and Williams Lake RCMP are investigating after the body of a man reported missing to the police yesterday was recovered by Central Cariboo Search and Rescue.

Last night (Thursday) just after 7 police were called to Quesnel Lake after receiving a report that a man had gone out on the lake in a boat, and some time later the boat was seen circling with no one aboard.

Staff Sargeant Janelle Shoihet, Senior Media Officer for BC RCMP Communications Services, said Search and Rescue were called in to assist in the search for the 48-year-old Quesnel man.

Shoihet said Search efforts were suspended last (Thursday) night and resumed early this (Friday) morning when the body of a man, believed to be the missing boater was recovered by Search and Rescue.

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sargeant Del Byron said police are working closely with the BC Coroners Service to confirm the man’s identity at which point they’ll be speaking to his family.

Neither the BC Coroners Services nor Police will be publicly identifying the man.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting a parallel investigation to determine the man’s cause of death.