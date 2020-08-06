The trailer is behind the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in Williams Lake. (Photo by Tanner Wallace-Scribner, MyCaribooNow staff)

The testing unit in Williams Lake for COVID-19 has been moved from a tent out the Cariboo Memorial Hospital to a trailer behind the Cariboo Memorial Complex.

Anyone calling to see a test to be screened has not changed, and all testing requires an appointment.

To book an appointment, people should call 1-250-302-5006 if they have COVID-19 symptoms, however mild.

Testing is available seven days a week from Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the trailer.

Interior Health says that plans are in place to expand testing capacity in response if there is a need.