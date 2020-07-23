(Files by Justin Madu-MyPGNow)

Students in Northern British Columbia may soon have additional opportunities to study health care in the region due to some additional government funding.

The College of New Caledonia’s Quesnel campus has received $180,000 for a health-care assistant program.

“This investment in health education in Quesnel is an incredible opportunity. During the current COVID-19 pandemic, we have come to recognize the critical role of health-care assistants. We’re grateful to help students gain the skills they need,” said the College of New Caledonia’s president and CEO, Dennis Johnson.

Meanwhile, Coast Mountain College accepted $312,000 of funding which will allow high school students to explore a career in health care while receiving credit toward graduation.

The two northern colleges are among nine post-secondary institutions throughout B.C. that received more than $4.4 million.