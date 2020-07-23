Williams Lake RCMP responded to another call of mailboxes being broken into.

Staff Sargeant Del Byron said last night at 8:17 police received a report from two callers that two males and one female were breaking into a mailbox on Pine Street near Second Avenue.

Police responded immediately resulting in 3 people being arrested.

Byron said the Williams Lake RCMP Detachment is grateful for the public’s assistance in this matter and that one witness had filmed the event.

This matter is still under investigation at this time and Police remind the public that if anyone sees any suspicious activity in or near post office box areas to call them immediately.

Police are also investigating three parked vehicles that were vandalized overnight in the 800 to 900 block of Second Avenue North.