The list of hand sanitizers being recalled by Health Canada is growing.

The agency says some hand sanitizers are made with ethanol or denaturants that are not acceptable for use and may pose health risks.

It says denaturants are added to ethanol which makes it unfit for human consumption and the products are being recalled.

Other hand sanitizers that contain technical-grade ethanol are also being recalled from the market because they are not compliant with federal regulations and may pose a risk to health.

Tuesday’s recall adds 13 more products to the list bringing the total to over 40.

You can click here for a list of the products being recalled.