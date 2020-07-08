High water levels in Quesnel Lake has forced Cedar Point Provincial Park near Likely to close.

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tate Patton, said he hasn’t seen the water this high.

“It has come up and it’s kinda staying static but it doesn’t seem to drop and they’re forecasting rain for the rest of the week. The water is getting close to some electrical systems in the Park so safety matters, we just decided to shut it down”.

Patton went on to explain what the current situation looks like.

“Right now from 26 sites originally we’re down to about 7 that are usable. My day-use area is just about completely underwater, we have baby ducks swimming through the whole campsite. It’s just really, really high, higher than any time in the 20-plus years I’ve been here”.

Cedar Point Provincial Park is located on the western end of Quesnel Lake 6 kilometers south of the town of Likely.