As Canada approaches 88,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Health Canada reports over 1.5-million people have been tested for the virus, with an average of 22,360 people tested daily.

The agency’s head says even though Canada has successfully flattened the curve and avoided overwhelming hospitals there is still a significant number of outbreaks in some of the most vulnerable settings in the country.

Dr. Theresa Tam says long-term care and other high-risk settings fall in that category but now some workplaces are also reporting cases. She says there is a series of regional epidemics at the moment that makes up the majority of cases, mainly in Ontario and Québec.

And on the return of some sports, particularly the NHL, in some key cities, Tam said many proposals have been put forward and they are all being considered.