(Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

Nine additional test-positive cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the province, for a total of 2,550.

Of those, just 244 cases remain active, while 2,144 have made a full recovery.

37 individuals are hospitalized, seven of whom are in intensive care.

The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation, according to BC Health Officials.

“There has been one new COVID-19 related death in the last day in the Fraser Health region, for a total of 162 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry.

In addition, there have been no new health-care outbreaks, however, 14 total long term care homes or assisted-living facilities and one acute-care unit have active outbreaks.

Community outbreaks at federal corrections facilities, poultry plans, and the Kearl Lake outbreak continue to be monitored by public health teams.

“We are moving forward carefully into Phase 2, assessing our progress week by week, and we are encouraged by what we have seen so far,” said Doctor Henry.

“COVID-19 has a two-week incubation period, which means any new cases that are a result of the easing of restrictions will start to appear over the coming week. With this in mind, let’s continue to take advantage of parks and other activities closer to home, and look to increase social interactions only after fully considering the risks to you and your family,” she added.

Once health officials have an understanding of how the pandemic response is doing in mid-June, further actions will be discussed.