(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, for a total of 2,530

There have been no new cases in Interior or Northern Health since Saturday’s update.

There are 267 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 2,102 people have fully recovered from the virus – a recovery rate of 83%.

Thirty-seven people are hospitalized, 7 of which are in intensive or critical care.

Sadly, four more British Columbians have died of the virus, with the death toll now at 161.

