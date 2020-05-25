100 Mile House RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a male and female associated with fraudulent use of a stolen credit card.

Police say on March 30th, the male, described as a Caucasian with a short brown beard and wearing a blue XArmour pullover, and a female, Caucasian with long sandy blonde hair, wearing glasses and a pullover with a zip-up jacket, used the stolen credit card at several locations in 100 Mile House amounting in over a thousand Canadian dollars.

Police say the male and female are also associated to an older red Ford Windstar mini-van.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 100 Mile House RCMP 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.