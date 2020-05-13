(Files by justin Madu-MyPGNow)

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry briefly spoke on public gatherings and social interactions, restating that gatherings of more than 50 people are still banned.

She specified that 50 people is considered a maximum, and may only be allowed in areas with adequate space for physical distancing, adding:

“The path is really not black-and-white… we’ve never done this before.”

Henry emphasized the importance of maintaining smaller social groups.

Furthermore, she announced 16 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C., for a provincial total of 2,376.

However, another British Columbian has died due to the virus, with 132 deaths province-wide.

1,859 people have fully recovered – a 78% recovery rate.

There are currently 385 active cases, including 59 people in hospital, 14 of which are in critical care.

The breakdown by health authority is as follows:

873 877 in Vancouver Coastal Health (+3 from yesterday)

1,124 1137 in Fraser Health (+13)

125 in Island Health (no new cases)

180 in Interior Health (no new cases)

57 in Northern Health (no new cases)