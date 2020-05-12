62-year old Roger Wayne Evans is due back in Supreme Court in Prince George on June 16th.

Evans is charged with one count each of Manslaughter Using a Firearm and Careless Use of a Firearm.

He’s charged in connection with the death of 41-year old Dale Evans.

Quesnel RCMP say they were called to a residence on Nazko Road back on August 1st of 2018.

Police say they were responding to a report of an assault and upon arrival, discovered the body of an adult male.

A second adult was initially detained at the scene, but was released from custody pending further investigation.

Roger Evans was then arrested and formally charged more than a year later in November of 2019.