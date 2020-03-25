With concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 and staffing shortages, the Cariboo Regional District has immediately closed the McLeese Lake Recycling Depot until further notice.

Supervisor of Solid Waste Management, Tera Grady, said the Wildwood Depot is still operational but residents are encouraged to minimize their traveling at this time.

Residents are being asked to store recyclables at home, as the Depot will re-open as soon as possible.

“The Cariboo Regional District apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciates your understanding and cooperation during this challenging time,” Grady said.

Last week both the share sheds at the Central Cariboo Transfer Station in Williams Lake and Lac La Hache were closed.