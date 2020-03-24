Front door access to the Williams Lake RCMP Detachment has been closed to the public to prevent any potential spread of the COVID-19 virus to the interior of the building.

Williams Lake RCMP Inspector Jeff Pelley said the public can still make reports or obtain necessary information at the detachment by using the phone located outside the main entrance that will put you in touch with a call taker.

Non-emergency reports can still be called into their front desk and for any emergencies, the public is reminded to call 9-1-1. Minor crimes can also be reported online.

” The RCMP would like to thank the public for their patience and continued support on enhancing the public safety of our Community and Detachment employees during the Covid-19 pandemic,” Pelley said.