It will likely be a while before the Quesnel School District knows exactly what role schools will play for students after spring break.

Superintendent Sue-Ellen Miller says all they know at this point is that in-class instruction has been cancelled.

Miller says they receive daily updates from the Ministry of Education, so some questions may be answered sooner, but she says others may not be until after Spring Break…

“We are going to be receiving some type of update daily from the Ministry of Education but we will not have answers to all these questions, and it’s going to take a few days to get a number of questions answered, maybe even a few weeks. So our intention is to have some information for parents before the end of what would have been the regular spring break, so we’ll have some answers for parents before March 30th, and when our teachers are back to work after March 30th then we can begin to do some planning that looks a little bit different for each school community.”

Miller says what things look like could also be different for different districts…

“I believe there will be different solutions based on the size of the school or different groups of students that need to be addressed, supporting the grade 12 students to get to graduation, we have vulnerable populations that we want to make sure that we’re supporting, and so we have to work through all of those questions and try to come up with some solutions.”

For now, she says they ask that parents and guardians have some patience while they work all of these things out.