Effective today (Monday) Face-to-face classes at Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake and Kamloops campuses and their regional centres have been suspended.

This includes lectures, seminars, labs, studios, field school and field trips March 16th to 20th.

Brett Fairbairn, TRU President, and Vice-Chancellor said “For students, the week of March 16 will be a study and catch-up week. For faculty, it will provide needed time to make arrangements for virtual or alternate forms of delivery of their courses, including final exams”.

Fairbairn added that instructors will connect with students directly as arrangements are made and asked for their patience during this time of change.

The week commencing Monday, March 23rd, Fairbairn said “courses will resume for most programs in alternate formats. For trades, given the extensive shop time required for learning, more discussions are required and students will be informed as soon as possible on how these programs will resume”.

Internships, placements, and practica are not affected at this time and will continue as normally scheduled.

“TRU Open learning is still operating with registration open for courses, however, some face-to-face labs may be affected and students will be notified directly”, Fairbairn said.

“I encourage you to visit the university’s website www.tru.ca/covid19, where we will post regular updates, including answers to your frequently asked questions”.