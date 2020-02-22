Various cuts of elk meat were distributed Friday by the Williams Lake Indian Band.

The meat that was processed in Lac La Hache came from two harvested elk by Councillor Lennard Supernault and a team of hunters who had the rare opportunity to visit the Akisqnuk First Nation in the Kootenays last month for a guided hunt.

Priority for the meat was given to elders.

“With the First Nations culture, a lot of the Elders prefer wild game so it’s really important for them to have that and with the effects of the wildfires it has impacted the hunting and harvesting of deer meat,” said emergency operations coordinator Loretta Weingart.

The Little Chiefs Primary School attended with their drums to sing with Elder Millie Emile who provided a prayer and shared two songs.

The gift of elk meat follows the distribution of 650 whole Alaskan sockeye salmon in December.

“Because we do have salmon left next week we will be distributing more to the elders that didn’t get a chance to get any in December, and on March 15 we will be doing a canning session here with the community and with the elders, so it provides an opportunity for the elders to have a teaching moment to community members that haven’t canned or have just been a helper,” Weingart said.