There is now a tie at the top of Quesnel’s Super League of Curling.

Service Electric, skipped by Dave Plant, gave up a touchdown and a field goal in a 10-9 loss to Lori Freeman’s Redz Shedz rink, to drop to 9 and 4 on the year.

At the same time, Ski-Hi Scaffolding, led by Blair Hedden, knocked off Barkerville 7-2 to improve to 9 and 4.

Brady Waffle and the Billy Barker Casino are now just one game back after a 6-5 victory over Century 21, and one other game on Wednesday night saw the Child Development Centre rink get by Quesnel Lawn Care, also 6 to 5.

The top two teams both lost on Tuesday (Feb 18) night in Williams Lake’s Super League of Curling.

The Water Factory stole in the first five ends and cruised to a 9-2 victory over front running Tim Hortons.

Tim’s drops to 10 and 6 on the season.

Lake City Collision blew a chance to move into top spot however, falling to 9 and 7 with a 7-4 loss to the Credit Union.