The search for a new executive director for the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce is anticipated to begin shortly as Mark Doratti will be stepping down.

President Vanessa Riplinger announced Dorratti’s departure Wednesday afternoon in an important letter to members.

“Mark has been involved with the Chamber since 2015, first as a Board Member, then as second Vice-President and most recently as Executive Director,” Riplinger said. “We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Doratti was hired as the executive director in March 2018 to replace Claudi Blair.

He grew up in Williams Lake and spent 30 years with the RCMP in Saskatchewan.