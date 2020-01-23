Two local members of the 100 Mile Chapter of the Canadian Council of the blind will trek up Mount Kilimanjaro this Fall.

Lori Fry and Jim Vinson will be joined by 12 other visually impaired men and women from Central and Eastern Canada making up “Team Limitless” to demonstrate the ability to overcome adversities.

Fry explained why she accepted the invitation last January to be a part of this 8-day venture.

“I really wanted to do something in the area of advocacy that was big. When I received the invitation I just knew in that moment that this is what I was looking for to create that ongoing education and awareness and advocacy bringing attention to all the things related to vision and vision loss and eye health”.

In addition to demonstrating the ability to overcome adversities to others dealing with vision loss, blindness or other life challenges, Fry has a special reason for doing it.

“I am so close to having no sight and i have been transitioning my whole life towards this big moment and I should be a little more adjusted but when it gets right down to the crunch, you still have to battle your inner fears, your inner emotions, I strongly believe this has that purpose for me”.

Fry and Vinson will leave on August 29th and begin their journey with their sighted guides on September first.

Mount Kilimanjaro is a dormant volcano in Tanzania, the highest mountain in Africa with its summit at 1607 feet.