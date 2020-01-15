Highway 97 north of Quesnel was closed and three people were taken to hospital following an accident last night.

RCMP Sergeant Richard Waseen says the collision happened at around 6-20 pm near Dunkley Lumber…

“On January 14th at approximately 6-20 pm the Quesnel RCMP responded to a collision near Dunkley. A Ford truck entered the Highway from a driveway and struck by a northbound pickup. The driver of the Ford truck and the driver and passenger of the northbound truck were transported by ambulance to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.”

Waseen says that was followed by another accident…

“A second collision occurred when a semi truck rear ended another semi who was stopped at the scene in traffic. There were no injuries from that collision.”

Waseen says the Highway was shut down while the scene was investigated.

He says both accidents are still being investigated, but Waseen says alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Waseen reminds the public to slow down and drive appropriately for the road conditions, as driving too fast not only puts them at risk but others as well.