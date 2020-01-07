Snow is in the forecast today (Jan. 7) as a large storm moves in from the north of Vancouver Island to the Central Interior.

“We will probably get somewhere between 7 and 15 centimeters of snow throughout the Cariboo depending on where you are, and that type of snow is actually extending back into the Chilcotin as well,” says Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist.

“Because they’re usually drier in the Chilcotin, we’re putting out a warning for them.”

Lundquist says a more vigorous storm that could come with even more snow Thursday through to about Saturday will result in 15 to 25 centimeters of snow. He says once that system moves by an Arctic air deep freeze will slam down resulting in temperatures dipping down to minus 30.

“It is an interesting weather pattern….The roads are difficult so we have to be safe,” Lunquist adds. “I really like people to plan and try and take trips when the roads are clear and the weather is better. Just try and make sure if you have to travel long distances that you have the proper equipment and warm blankets and food in case you get stuck for a while.”

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says due to heavy snowfall over the last several weeks that a section of the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt will be closed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, to allow for proactive avalanche control.