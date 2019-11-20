An event that has become a south Cariboo Christmas tradition is returning.

The 100 Mile and district hospice will hold their 28th annual Memory Tree celebration December 7th.

Tracey Haddow, with 100 Mile Hospice said that every year in a ceremony, the list of names is read commemorating loved ones with a light on the tree.

Haddow says the list is rewritten every year, and some families have made it a tradition to honour loved ones. Bulbs are available at the ceremony and at events in the community.

The ceremony takes place at the 100 Mile hospital cafeteria.