Time does not heal according to a Williams Lake resident whose son vanished ten years ago.

Chantal Desruisseaux’s son Tyler Walton was last seen in Williams Lake on November 9, 2009.

“My thoughts are how can time go so fast and so slow at the same time depending as to where you put your energy because it’s kind of unbelievable that it has been 10 years and that nothing has broken yet,” Desruisseaux says.

“It is difficult because you don’t know where to rest your mind and your heart. You don’t know what you’re grieving, you don’t know anything. Everything is questions and no answers.”

Tyler was 26 years old when he was last seen in Williams Lake at 7 pm.

Desruisseaux has recently launched a ‘findraiser’ on Facebook to get her son’s face out there as many times as possible as she says you never know when someone might have a conscience or believe there is no longer any danger in coming forward.

She says RCMP told her the last time they spoke that Tyler’s file would remain open, however, unless further tips came in from the public there is nothing further for them to go on.

“As a mother what else can you do,” Desruisseaux says of holding onto hope.

“But if I had to put my hand in the fire to say if he is alive or dead I would hope that he is alive, and that’s is what I would say but I have no proof either way. So often I wonder is it a mother’s instinct or is it me putting my head in the sand?”

The Williams Lake RCMP was unavailable for comment.

“It is our belief that there may be people in the community who have some small piece of information that they have not come forward with because they are not sure of its significance,” Sergeant Steve McLeod said on the one year anniversary of Walton’s disappearance in 2010.

“I would like to remind people that it is often these tips, that seem very insignificant at the time, that solve these cases.”