BOC Governor to make announcement at 10:00 EST

If predictions come true you won’t be shelling out more money in interest. The Bank of Canada will announce its key interest rate today and economists expect it will hold steady at 1.75 percent. The central banks governor will also give a forecast of Canada’s economy.

Some Canadians voted strategically

A new poll suggests more than one third of Canadians voted so another party wouldn’t win the federal election. The Canadian Press reports the Leger poll shows 35-percent of Canadians voted strategically. Almost as many Canadians waited until the final week to make their decision. Fifty seven percent of people surveyed did say they cast their ballots based on their political convictions.

PM gets ready to form minority government

Justin Trudeau has added two high-profile politicians to his team. According to the CBC, he has appointed former Liberal deputy Prime Minister Anne McLellan and Canada’s Ambassador to France to help with the transition into his second term, this time with a minority mandate.

Officials say the payments are slow to come in

Saudi Arabia is racking up a big debt to Canada. The kingdom owes about $3.4 billion in late payments for made in Canada Light Armoured Vehicles or LAV’s. They are used to carry troops. The 14-billion dollar contract has seen its fair share of controversy but the Liberals did back the deal after first being elected in 2015.

Lukewarm reception to Canada-wide Silver Alert system

The case of a missing senior in B.C. who was found dead is renewing calls for a Silver Alert system. A Silver Alert would be similar to Amber Alerts, when a senior goes missing. But CBC News reports the call is receiving a lukewarm reception with even the Canadian Alzheimer’s Society saying they aren’t endorsing them because there is no evidence they work.