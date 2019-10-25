An extremely vigorous cold front that swept through the Cariboo-Chilcotin earlier Friday morning is on its way out of the region.

“It’s mostly passed the central interior, and that means the winds we have now will continue to die down through the afternoon reaching probably about calm by morning time,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist.

“So it’s looking like things are going to improve overnight.”

Lundquist said winds, after 7 am in Quesnel, gusted to almost 100 km/h with the highest gust recorded in Williams Lake at 54km/h.

A wind warning issued by Environment Canada is no longer in effect for the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

Almost 450 BC Hydro customers as of 12 pm Friday were without power as a result of the storm.