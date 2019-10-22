A man prohibited from 100 Mile House remains in custody after breaching his conditions and a suspected stolen firearm was located.

100 Mile RCMP attended the 200 block of Cedar Avenue for a reported domestic in progress Saturday.

“Upon arrival, police located an 18-year-old female who stated no one else was in the residence. As RCMP continued to check the apartment for other parties or possibly injured persons, police located a 21-year-old male who was breaching conditions of no contact with the female and a no go to 100 Mile House,” S/Sgt. Svend Nielsen said

“RCMP also located a loaded firearm, later determined to be stolen out of Alberta, in close proximity to the male.”

The female and male were both arrested with several charges laid against them.

Neilsen said the female was released from court by way of a Recognizance.

“The male continues to be held in custody,” Nielsen said. “RCMP believe there is currently no further public safety risk involving these two individuals.”