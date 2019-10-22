Singh, Scheer plan to stay on as leader of their parties

Despite losing seats the NDP’s Jagmeet Singh says he has no plans to resign as leader. The NDP started the election with 39 seats but at the end of last night only picked up 24. Meanwhile Conservative leader Andrew Scheer called his party a government in waiting and also says he has no plans to resign. Liberal leader Justin Trudeau was in Montreal today shaking hands at a subway station thanking constituents for their support.

Prairies are less confident because of hits to the energy sector

The Bank of Canada says businesses are feeling better about revenue growth. The survey of senior management showed that businesses expect moderate revenue growth in the next year. The only region that wasn’t confident was the Prairies still reeling from hits to the energy sector.

Ortis granted bail

The RCMP official accused of breaching Canada’s official-secrets law is out on bail. Cameron Jay Ortis was released with strict conditions. Ortis is charged with breaching the Security of Information Act for divulging secrets to an unknown person.

Abortion decriminalized in Northern Ireland

It is a momentous day in Northern Ireland that campaigners have fought for decades. Legislation has come into effect that decriminalizes abortion and allows for same sex marriage. The changes bring Northern Ireland into line with the rest of the U.K.