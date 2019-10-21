A total of 26 Cariboo students have qualifIed for the Provincial Cross Country Running Championships.

That includes Ruby Nicholas from Correlieu Secondary School in Quesnel, who won the junior girls race at the Zone Championships in Dawson Creek over the weekend.

Shailynn Brommit from Lake City Secondary in Williams Lake was first in bantam girls, finishing 10 seconds ahead of Claire Nicholas from Quesnel Junior School in second.

Ashton Chretien from Peter Skene Ogden in 100 Mile House was first across the finish line in the bantam boys race.

The provincials will take place November 2nd in Abbotsford.

PROVINCIAL QUALIFIERS

1. Joshua Andres (Correlieu)

2. Christopher Henderson (Correlieu)

3. Adam Nicholas (Correlieu)

4. Alexander Beauvilier (Correlieu)

5. Darlyssa Chretien (Peter Skene Ogden)

6. Rosalie Gregoire (Peter Skene Ogden)

7. Ruby Nicholas (Correlieu)

8. Ashton Chretien (Peter Skene Ogden)

9. Caleb Woollends (Correlieu)

10. Lucas Arnold (Correlieu)

11. Tyson Roberts (Quesnel Junior School)

12. Logan Dyer (Lake City Secondary)

13. Noah Woollends (Correlieu)

14. Joshua Tilsner (Correlieu)

15. Shailynn Brommit (Lake City Secondary)

16. Claire Nicholas (Quesnel Junior School)

17. Britynn Carter (Quesnel Junior School)

18. Amy Jordaan (Peter Skene Ogden)

19. Ciara Reid (Lake City Secondary)

20. Sarah Balbirnie (Peter Skene Ogden)

21. Maya Knauf (Quesnel Junior School)

22. Wyatte Kowoski (Quesnel Junior School)

23. Peter Boroka (Quesnel Junior School)

24. Adrienne Brommit (Lake City Secondary)

25. Megan Holyk (Peter Skene Ogden)

26. Chloe Halstrom (Quesnel Junior School)