Federal election campaign continues towards voting day

Justin Trudeau is the first party leader in the federal election campaign to visit Canada’s north, where he highlighted Liberal climate-change policies in Iqaluit.

Trudeau met with Inuit elders and made an appearance with the Liberal candidate in Nunavut before flying back south to Toronto, where Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and New Democrat Jagmeet Singh are spending the day.

Complications from seniors taking too many or inappropriate medications common cause of hospital visits

The author of a new study on the overmedication of Canadian seniors says complications and side effects from taking too many or inappropriate medications is one of the most common causes of hospital visits for people 65 and older.

A new electronic tool for doctors, pharmacists and nurse practitioners helps monitor different medications, flags potentially inappropriate ones and advises if any can be reduced or stopped.

Winnipeg-born scientist wins Nobel Prize in Physics

A Winnipeg-born scientist who is one of three winners of this year’s Nobel Prize in Physics says despite the excitement, he wants the day to end like any other, with a quiet dinner with his wife.

James Peebles and two Swiss scientists won for their work in understanding how the universe has evolved from the Big Bang and the blockbuster discovery of a planet outside our solar system.