Four federal party leaders taking part in debate Wednesday night

Four federal party leaders will take part in a debate ahead of the October 21st election.

It will be the first for Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, who will square off against Conservative Andrew Scheer, New Democrat Jagmeet Singh, and the leader of the Bloc Quebecois. The debate is hosted by a private Quebec television network and a Montreal newspaper.

Amber Alert cancelled but police continue to search for five children in Southern Ontario

Police in southern Ontario have cancelled an Amber Alert, but say their search continues for five children allegedly abducted by their father over a week ago.

Niagara Regional Police issued the Amber Alert Tuesday afternoon, though it automatically expired in the evening. Police are still asking for the public’s help as they avidly look for five Asian children who range in age from five to 14.

Two-year anniversary of Las Vegas mass shooting marked with tolling bell

The two-year anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history was marked Tuesday night in Las Vegas by a mournful mayor, a tolling bell and a reading of the names of the dead.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman urged a hushed crowd to remember the 58 lives lost “two years ago at this very time,’. Three women from Alberta and a man from Maple Ridge, B.C. were among those killed when a gunman opened fire from his hotel window onto an outdoor country music festival.

Nasal spray not available in Canada this flu season

You won’t be able to use a nasal spray to fight off getting sick this flu season.

That’s because the Public Health Agency of Canada says the manufacturer of FluMist, often given to children, hasn’t made enough for Canada because of a global shortage. Health officials are stressing that traditional injection-style flu vaccines are still available with the Public Health Agency of Canada strongly urging people to get vaccinated as it can prevent “flu and serious flu-related complications such as pneumonia.”