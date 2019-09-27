RCMP say two suspects confessed to murders of three people in B.C. before killing themselves

The RCMP says two suspects confessed to the murders of three people in northern British Columbia in several videos taken before they shot themselves in a suicide pact.

The Mounties say 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod, who was 19, expressed no remorse in the videos and did not explain their motives behind the killings that sparked a nationwide manhunt this summer. Before their deaths, the men were charged with the murder of a University of British Columbia professor, and were also suspects in the deaths of an American woman and her Australian boyfriend.

Climate change protests take place across Canada and the world

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg says young people are the change, and change is coming.

Demonstrators in Montreal chanted the 16-year-old’s name as she addressed the massive crowd taking part in one of dozens of climate change protests taking place across the country. Thunberg met briefly with Justin Trudeau earlier in the day, who was also in Montreal to take part in the march.

Source behind one of the photos of Justin Trudeau in brownface says public needed to see it

The source behind one of the photos of Justin Trudeau in brownface says he gave the image to Time Magazine because he believed the public needed to see it.

In a statement, Michael Adamson says he did not receive any payment, nor has he ever been a member of a political party.